Ky. National Guard to honor first responders, healthcare workers with flyovers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Air National Guard will be paying a tribute to first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis on Friday, May 1.
Airmen will present a two-ship C-130 flyover across Kentucky.
The flyover locations include Frankfort, Lexington, Pikeville, Bowling Green, Owensboro and Louisville.
“At each location they are specifically flying over selected medical facilities throughout the entire state,” said Adjutant General Hal Lamberton. “This is a show of honor and respect for the military from everybody to the first responders, to the hospital workers, to those essential personnel who have been engaged in the pandemic response at this junction.”
The aerial demonstration is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.
Also on Friday, Governor Andy Beshear will hold a briefing at 4 p.m. on the state’s COVID-19 response.
