Ky. agencies accepting applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - In response to COVID-19, Community Action Agencies across Kentucky are now taking applications for a spring open enrollment period for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Applications will be accepted through June 30, or until all the funds are used. It’s on a first-come, first-serve basis.
LIHEAP is designed to help low-income households offset home energy costs, has increased income eligibility requirements to 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. The amount awarded is based on an individual’s income and primary fuel type. It’s paid directly to the primary fuel vendor in the form of a voucher.
All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at the time of application:
• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.
• Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.
• Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.
• The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.
More information about LIHEAP and a listing of LIHEAP outreach offices can be found at the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.
