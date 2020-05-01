Jackson, Mo. releases reopening plan for city facilities

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson released its reopening plan for city facilities.
City leaders say they will comply with Governor Mike Parson’s “Show-Me Strong Recovery” plan. The governor’s stay-at-home order will expire on Monday, May 4.
This plan is in place through Sunday, May 31. It will be re-evaluated before it expires and may be amended.
They say they’re ready for a “slow but steady road to recovery with varying degrees of restrictions and social distancing...”
While some city facilities will stay closed to the public to help slow the spread of coronavirus, several buildings and amenities are set to reopen on Monday.
City Hall will reopen on May 4 for essential services like permits, business license applications and utility payments. New plexiglass protective barriers were installed at customer service counters.
The Collector’s Office will also reopen, but customers are encouraged to use the drive-thru lanes at City Hall, the online bill pay option or conduct business over the phone.
The City will also continue to use technology, as well as its phone system, to allow residents and businesses to continue to conduct business with the City.
City Hall is located at 101 Court St. and you can call 573-243-3568. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Customers may also call the Public Works Department at 573-243-2300 for utility outages/issues. This line is answered 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
The mayor and Board of Alderman will resume in-person proceedings in May for regular meetings and study sessions on Monday, May 4 and May 18 at 6 p.m. However, the board room was reconfigured to adhere to social distancing and seating is limited.
Board meetings will also be streamed on the City’s YouTube channel.
The Jackson Civic Center will reopen on Monday, May 4. Staff will resume normal business hours, but with specific limits on the number of guests allowed in rooms and spaces to maintain social distancing. The center is located at 381 E. Deerwood Dr. and you can call 573-204-8848.
Some features in Jackson City Parks will reopen to the public for unorganized recreation, but temporary signage will stay in place to encourage social distancing. Tennis courts, the skate park, recreation trails and green space will stay open on Monday, May 4 and are safe to use as long as guests avoid large groups and stay 6 feet or farther away from non-household members. They ask that park visitors continue to practice social distancing to help flatten the curve.
All playgrounds and basketball courts will remain closed since they are considered high touch and high traffic areas.
Restrooms in the parks will remain closed, except for two restrooms in City Park (located on Parkview St. and Optimist Hill Dr.), one restroom in Brookside Park and one restroom in Litz Park.
Pavilions may be rented and utilized, provided group sizes are limited and social distancing is followed.
All baseball, softball and soccer league practice sessions and games remain suspended until June. When the activities resume, adjustments will be made to mitigate the risks of contracting or spreading COVID-19 between participants and staff.
Opening day of the Jackson Municipal Pool was postponed and the facility will remain closed until further notice.
The Supreme Court of Missouri extended the statewide extension of in-person proceedings through Friday, May 15. As a result, Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court, Municipal Division, City of Jackson court scheduled for May 13 has been canceled. Once new court dates and times have been established, defendants will be notified and information will be published online. You can call the court office at 573-204-0618 with any questions and/or to confirm the rescheduled case dates.
The Jackson Recycling Center will reopen on Monday, May 4 for normal business hours. The City’s trash collection service continues to operate on its normal schedule and there are no changes to yard waste pickups and the special pickup program. Hours of operation at the Center are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The lobby of the Public Safety Complex building will reopen on Monday, May 4. However, police officers will only speak to guests through the front window in the Dispatch Center. Non-emergency reports will continue to be taken over the phone. Station tours are currently postponed.
The lobbies of Fire Station #2 and the Fire Administration building will remain closed until further notice. The Department suspended public relation activities including: smoke detector installations, home inspections, station tours and car seat installations.
Municipal utilities and infrastructure services remain active 24/7 and operate with continuous service.
Many local events are canceled, or may be canceled, over the next several months. Before attending an event, be sure to check with the event organizer to see if it’s still taking place.
