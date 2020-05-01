Jackson, Mo. releases reopening plan for city facilities

Some features in Jackson City Parks will reopen to the public for unorganized recreation, but temporary signage will stay in place to encourage social distancing. Tennis courts, the skate park, recreation trails and green space will stay open on Monday, May 4 and are safe to use as long as guests avoid large groups and stay 6 feet or farther away from non-household members. They ask that park visitors continue to practice social distancing to help flatten the curve.