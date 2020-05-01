Jackson Co. Health Dept. reports 8 new positive cases of COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported eight new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county on Friday, May 1.
The new cases include:
- Females - one pre-teen/teen, one in her 40s and one in her 50s
- Males - one pre-teen/teen, one in his 20s, one in his 30s, one in his 40s and one in his 50s
The health department said all of them are believed to have acquired the virus through either local contact with known cases, or through transmission in the community. They are being placed in isolation.
According to the health department, most Jackson County residents who have tested positive within the past 10 days are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the county.
As of Friday, there have been 120 lab-confirmed positive cases in Jackson County. Forty of those have been released from isolation.
