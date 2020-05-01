Help McDonalds Donate to Food Pantry’s

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
For the past two weeks, McDonalds has been showing their appreciation to healthcare workers, by offering them a free meal.
The fast food giant has already given away over 7,500 thank you meals across southeast Missouri. But now, Shannon Davis, the local owner of 17 franchises, has decided he wants to take it a step further, to help families that are having trouble keeping food on the table.
Davis says, “If you are a first responder or healthcare worker, come in, and get a free thank you meal. It’s our way of giving back since you guys have been working hard so come in and take advantage of it.”
He says,“Starting at midnight if you take a selfie with the meal, upload it, tag us at McDonalds is loving Southeast Missouri, for every selfie we get we will donate 5 meals to the SEMO food bank.”
The food bank donation promotion will last for twenty four hours at various McDonalds locations throughout the heartland.
The organization will continue to offer free drinks to healthcare hero’s and first responders through Tuesday May 5th.
