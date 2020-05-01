Heartland fitness center working to keep gym germ free

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland fitness center is working to make sure your workout is germ free.
HealthPoint Fitness Director, Jack Hembree, said come Monday the fitness center might not look so empty.
“Our plan is to have a screening station at the front desk. The screen station will involve asking some questions and then also informing our members about how we are going to open and keep the facility safe and keep them safe,” he said.
Social distancing still applies when you workout.
“One of the things we have done is taken several pieces of equipment out of service and we have spread some of the equipment out in the basketball court so we can maintain some distancing while using the cardio pieces,” Hembree said.
He said at almost every corner of the gym, you’ll find hand sanitizer and towels.
“We are also going to be stressing and providing more hand sanitizing wipes machines before and after they used them,” he said.
Hembree said it’s not just the members who need to stay healthy, but also the employees.
“Also, the same applies with them. As they handle stuff, they are going to be disinfecting. Our front desk staff who works with food, in preparation of drinks, in preparation of shakes and things like that. They will be wearing protective equipment in order to do that,” he said.
Hembree said he is trying to do his part to help you get back to the things you love.
"Risk can't be bought down to zero, but we are doing everything we can to minimize the risk as much as possible."
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.