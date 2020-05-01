Harrisburg flower farm closes fields to the public

HARRISBURG, IL. (KFVS) -Many Heartland businesses are trying to reopen as governors are trying to reinstate the economy in their states.
With J.B Pritzker extending the stay at home orders, Peony Hill Farms in Harrisburg, Illinois is going to stay closed to the public for the entire season.
Peony Hill Farms Owner, David Hilliard, said, “we made the decision to be responsible community members.”
He and his wife, Julie, said that was the smartest move. “We’re going to have our sales, they are going to be down significantly but were going to have sales. Hopefully, next year we’ll be back and bigger than ever,” said Hilliard.
You can still purchase peonies in just a different way then normal. “Check out our Facebook Page, Peony Hill Farm, and we’re going to do things different this year obviously. We’ll probably have time slots to come out and pick up your flowers. We’ll be posting something real soon because harvest is right here on us.”
Hilliard said he will miss seeing people come out and enjoy their product every day, “its very upsetting, because we enjoy people coming out to enjoy the fields. We love talking about peonies.”
Hilliard said they had visitors from 8 states last year, “we see a lot of people here year after year and have people that drive from a great distance. Its just very disappointing, but I think it’s for the best. The sooner we get past this, the sooner things will get back to normal.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.