Guidelines announced for salons, spas, barber shops to reopen in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Tennessee Economic Recovery Group released guidance for close contact services to reopen on May 6.
Close contact services include: barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, nail spas, massage therapy services and similar businesses which require prolonged close contact with customers.
The state recovery group said the reopening of these services will enable 38,000 workers to return to their jobs.
The following are some of the new guidelines for close contact services:
- Limit customer capacity to 50 percent.
- Appointment only services; no walk-ins.
- Workstations must comply with social distancing requirements.
- Ensure thorough workstation and equipment disinfection after each customer.
- Discard any single-use tools (e.g., files, buffers, neck strips) immediately after use
- Prohibit the use of waiting areas.
- Customers should wear cloth face masks.
- Screen customers and employees for illness before they enter business.
- Perform regular disinfection of high-touch surface areas.
To view all of the new guidelines, click here.
Governor Bill Lee is scheduled to hold a briefing on Tennessee’s COVID-19 response on Friday, May 1 at 3 p.m.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 369 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths, and 198 recoveries in the state on Thursday, April 30.
Approximately 32 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized.
Currently, 10,735 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee, including 199 deaths and 5,338 recoveries.
