Guidelines announced for reopening Cape Girardeau Co., Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri have released guidelines for the reopening of the county on Monday, May 4.
The county’s guidelines are in conjunction with Governor Mike Parson’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan.
The Cape Girardeau County reopening plan is made up of three phases of guidelines and local recommendations for businesses and residents to help keep from spreading COVID-19.
Phase I consists of community-level social distancing measures, increased access to COVID-19 testing and increased capacity for health and medical services.
Many businesses will be reopening under the first phase.
The county recommends businesses to follow what is outlined under Missouri’s plan, including OSHA and CDC guidelines.
The following are the highlights of Phase I:
- Essential: Maintain current operations with face shields, universal masking, appropriate glove and other specific PPE as required.
- Personal Services: Personal services such as accounting, legal services, nail and hair salon, and non-urgent healthcare can be defined as those activities which can be performed by appointment only. Employee and customer should wear face coverings. Centers for Medicare Services (CMS) has issued rules for non-urgent healthcare that can be found here.
- Retail stores: Employees are required to wear face masks. Patrons should have free and easy access to hand sanitizer. The number of patrons should be limited and social distancing space should be marked at checkout lines.
- Restaurants, Bars, and food services: Restaurants and food services: If at all possible, in-dining should be done by reservation only. Servers and other staff should adhere to universal masking guidelines. Bars: gathering in large groups around a bar or sitting in a waiting area crowded together with other patrons must not occur.
- Mass Gatherings: It is recommended at this time to cancel or postpone community mass gatherings.
- Recreational activities: Team sports, spectator sporting events, and public swimming pools remain inadvisable. Individual recreational activities such as hunting, running, golfing, biking, hiking and tennis where social distancing can easily be maintained are encouraged.
- Faith based organizations: Churches should endorse a statement that encourages high risk individuals, particularly the elderly, to remain at home until such time as a vaccine is available.
- Governmental public activities: Meeting platforms that allow public participation and interaction should continue for the foreseeable future for government meetings. Voting will require additional process control. Court activities should be encouraged to use distancing measures such as remote video conferencing where possible.
- Long term care facilities: Facilities will remain closed to visitation.
- Temperature screening: Temp screening of employees and the public is a useful tool when used appropriately to identify individuals who may be sick.
- Positive antibody test: There is not enough information available to suggest the presence of IgG antibodies alone confers immunity or makes an individual a zero-risk person for work or play.
County leaders also recommend residents over the age of 65, especially 80 years old and older, to stay at home to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19. Individuals with diabetes, regardless of age, are urged stay at home as much as possible and limit exposure.
Phase II of the county’s reopening plan includes rapid COVID-19 testing capacity for all people with virus symptoms, including close contacts, healthcare systems able to safely care for all patients, while having appropriate PPE for healthcare workers and public health capacity to conduct contact tracing for all new cases and their close contacts.
The county states Phase III is an on-going plan which would likely go forward when there is an effective treatment for COVID-19 or an available vaccine.
Part of the third phase also includes maintaining a task force to help prepare the community for the possibility of a new infectious disease.
The Cape County guidelines for reopening was outlined by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, Cape Girardeau County Commission, and cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
