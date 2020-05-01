Graves County reports 1 new case of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department today announced the 137th confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county, an increase of one since yesterday.
“It is good to see so many people coming out of recovery.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“Businesses slowly reopening certainly gives me hope. Like the light at the end of a really long and dark tunnel.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
