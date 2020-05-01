First Alert Friday Forecast

The new month is getting off to a very nice start with dry mild conditions. Light southwest winds and mostly full sunshine will result in afternoon highs today in the 75 to 80 range. With light southerly breezes and a few clouds overnight, we should see temps stay well above 50…even near 60 in the Missouri Bootheel.
The weekend brings, once again, a big difference in the outlook. Saturday will be warm, breezy and bit more humid with highs above 80. By Sunday, however, a weak front looks to be sagging in from the north with clouds, slightly cooler temps and a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorm. Currently not outlooked by SPC, however. As we get into next week a rather active pattern continues, with warm ridging conditions to start the week, then a cooler northwest flow pattern by Wednesday. A cold front brings a passing chance of storms on Tuesday….followed by less humid weather Wednesday and Thursday, before a warm front brings a chance of active weather by the end of the week.
