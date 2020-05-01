First Alert Friday Forecast

The weekend brings, once again, a big difference in the outlook. Saturday will be warm, breezy and bit more humid with highs above 80. By Sunday, however, a weak front looks to be sagging in from the north with clouds, slightly cooler temps and a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorm. Currently not outlooked by SPC, however. As we get into next week a rather active pattern continues, with warm ridging conditions to start the week, then a cooler northwest flow pattern by Wednesday. A cold front brings a passing chance of storms on Tuesday….followed by less humid weather Wednesday and Thursday, before a warm front brings a chance of active weather by the end of the week.