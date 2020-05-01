Discovery Park of America to reopen June 1

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee will reopen to the public on June 1.
The museum and the Children’s Discovery Garden Playground will remain closed.
As part of their reopening plan to help keep COVID-19 from spreading, the 50-acre heritage park will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for deep cleaning.
The park has a task force that has been working on guidelines for employees and guests, which incorporates the “Tennessee Pledge”, the state’s plan for reopening businesses.
Park employees will be following new procedures that include temperature checks, masks and a strict social distancing policy.
Guests will need to order entrance tickets online or to pay with a credit or debit card. Cash will not be accepted.
The entrance to Discovery Park will be through the outside North Ticket Gate.
