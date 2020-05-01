7,562 COVID-19 cases, 329 deaths reported in Mo.

May 1, 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced 137 new COVID-19, 11 deaths and 34 hospitalizations in the state on Thursday, April 30.

Currently, 7,562 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, including 329 deaths.

Approximately 853 patients have been admitted to Missouri hospitals.

The only county in southeast Missouri that does not have a COVID-19 case is Wayne.

Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Friday, May 1 at 3 p.m.

On Monday May 4, Missouri will start to reopen under Phase 1 of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan.

