7,562 COVID-19 cases, 329 deaths reported in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced 137 new COVID-19, 11 deaths and 34 hospitalizations in the state on Thursday, April 30.
Currently, 7,562 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, including 329 deaths.
Approximately 853 patients have been admitted to Missouri hospitals.
The only county in southeast Missouri that does not have a COVID-19 case is Wayne.
Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Friday, May 1 at 3 p.m.
On Monday May 4, Missouri will start to reopen under Phase 1 of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan.
