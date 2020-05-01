A Chilly Start to the Morning

Clear skies have allowed temperatures to drop into the 40s this morning. Besides a chilly start, we will be seeing sun all day today. Winds will be lighter with temperatures ranging in the mid and upper 70s.
Sun will carry over in to Saturday with a few more clouds by the afternoon. Breezy winds will increase with temperatures in the low 80s.
The chance for storms returns Sunday. There may be a strong storm but the severe threat is not high. More storms continue into early next week.
-Lisa
