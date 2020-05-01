Cape Girardeau County, city officials release reopening guidelines

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s stay-at-home order expires on Monday, but the virus is still out there.
Health officials in Cape Girardeau County would like you to consider some guidelines to stay safe.
Jane Wernsman, with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, and city leaders got together to create guidelines for the county. Especially since the stay-at-home order expires May 4.
“The stay at home order expires but that doesn’t mean that the virus has gone,” said, Wernsman. “We wanted to be able to provide some basic recommendations to our citizens our businesses in preparations for that time.”
The guidelines for the county are broken into three phases. With one phase including social distancing measures, more COVID-19 testing, and increased capacity for medical services.
"Going back in to opening things up has to be a step by step and very cautious process," she said.
Ron Watts is the pastor at La Croix United Methodist Church in Cape. He said they aren’t opening their doors just yet.
“We know that the stay-at-home orders lifts on Monday. We have decided not to meet during the month of May,” he said.
Watts said they are waiting to see how things pan out during the month of May.
“We looked at the guidelines and, while they do make a provision for churches to gather, they also say they don’t want mass gatherings. We’re a larger church, spread out in three services, and we just want to see how things progress,” Watts said.
He said the virtual services isn't something they aren't just adapting for the pandemic.
“Online church is here to stay. That’s not going to change. We know that also, during this season of the pandemic, people are going to be cautious about coming back in groups and we feel that it’s a wonderful tradition,” Watts said.
Watts said there isn’t a date set for when they plan to have services again.
