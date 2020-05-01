Big warm up for Saturday, storms likely Sunday

Tonight will be another calm night, with some clouds continuing to push through the area. Those clouds will keep most of us in the 50s for lows. Get ready for some summer temperatures on Saturday. Under lots of sunshine, highs will top out in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday will be mild too, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to push into the area. A couple of these storms could be strong. Sunday through Tuesday will be unsettled, with a few different chances for showers and thunderstorms. Drier, but cooler weather returns on Wednesday. >