Written driver exams to resume in Mo.; Face masks recommended

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol will resume written driver examinations on May 4.
Driver testing services include written testing for all classes of licenses and commercial driver skills testing, which is pre-trip, basic and road.
Non-CDL road testing will not resume on May 4.
Highway Patrol said special priority will be given to CDL applicants who have already passed a portion of the CDL skills test, applicants who had a CDL appointment scheduled prior to the suspension of testing last month, school bus operators over the age of 70 requiring annual testing, and applicants with other essential needs.
Test applicants should wear cloth face coverings while inside the driver examination facility and to follow social distancing guidelines.
Face coverings will only be removed when applicants have their photo taken for their license.
For a list of MSHP testing locations, hours and other information, click here.
