Woman arrested for driving a stolen vehicle

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee woman was arrested in Paducah after traffic stop on Wednesday, April 29.
According to Paducah Police, Kayla Michelle Usher, of Chattanooga, Tenn., was spotted by a detective driving erratically near Joe Clifton Dr. and Clay St.
When the detective ran a computer check on the license plate, he learned the vehicle was reported stolen from Tennessee.
Officers stopped the 20-year old driver on the 2700 block of Madison St. and arrested her on a Hamilton County, Tenn. warrant, charging her with stealing the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found two open bottles of alcohol and a small amount of marijuana.
Usher was booked into the McCracken County Jail on possession of marijuana and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle charges.
The vehicle was impounded for Tennessee authorities.
