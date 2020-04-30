What you need to know April 30

Spring flowers, like this yellow iris in Humboldt, Tenn., continue to bloom throughout the Heartland. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller | April 30, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT - Updated April 30 at 4:40 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, April 30.

The last day of April is starting off cloudy, but the skies will gradually clear.

Today will be mostly sunny with high temperatures ranging form the low 60s to 70.

It will also be breezy with wind gusts between 25 to 30 mph.

Sunny and dry conditions continue through the first half of the weekend.

By Saturday temperatures will be summer-like with highs in the low 80s.

There is a chance for strong storms on Sunday, with more storms early next week.

  • Two Georgia men are recovering after drinking disinfectants to try to protect themselves against the coronavirus.
  • Universal Pictures released “Trolls World Tour" straight to digital, by-passing theaters. The move has some theaters fuming.

