What you need to know April 30

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, April 30.
The last day of April is starting off cloudy, but the skies will gradually clear.
Today will be mostly sunny with high temperatures ranging form the low 60s to 70.
It will also be breezy with wind gusts between 25 to 30 mph.
Sunny and dry conditions continue through the first half of the weekend.
By Saturday temperatures will be summer-like with highs in the low 80s.
There is a chance for strong storms on Sunday, with more storms early next week.
- A five hour police standoff in Advance, Mo. ended after a SWAT team entered a home and took the suspect into custody.
- Carbondale Police are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous after a shooting sent another man to a hospital.
- More inmates at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Mo. have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Los Angeles will be the first major U.S. city to offer free coronavirus testing to all residents regardless of whether they do or do not have symptoms.
- President Trump said Wednesday the federal government will not be extending its coronavirus social distancing guidelines once they expire today.
- Scientists have announced the first effective treatment against the coronavirus. They said an experimental drug, antiviral medication remdesivir, can speed the recovery of COVID-19 patients.
- Two Georgia men are recovering after drinking disinfectants to try to protect themselves against the coronavirus.
- Universal Pictures released “Trolls World Tour" straight to digital, by-passing theaters. The move has some theaters fuming.
