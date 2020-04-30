University of Tennessee campuses propose 0% tuition increases to advisory boards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee campuses proposed 0 percent tuition increases for the fall 2020 academic year to their individual advisory boards.
The boards will meet in early May to review and discuss tuition. Their recommendations will be submitted to UT President Randy Boyd and presented to the UT Board of Trustees in June for the final decision.
The UT Health Science Center’s advisory board already recommended no increase, which was approved by the Board of Trustees earlier in the year.
If approved, both undergraduate and graduate students will experience no tuition increases for the 2020-21 academic year at the campuses in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Martin.
If approved, it would be a first in the university’s history that all four campuses had a 0 percent tuition increase.
“Our students and their families are struggling right now, many financially,” said UT President Randy Boyd. “Our chancellors and I strongly believe that we need to do everything we can to provide them the support they need to continue their education at UT, and to make our University as affordable as possible for our incoming students.”
On March 11, UT campuses across the state announced they would be moving to online learning in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
