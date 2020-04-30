University Mall in Carbondale to reopen, follow retail-to-go guidelines

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - University Mall will reopen to tenants and employees on May 1, following retail-to-go guidelines issued by Governor JB Pritzker’s Executive Order.
The mall will operate on limited hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
According to the Namdar Realty Group, owners of the property, they encourage all merchants in the mall to reopen their locations, which will allow a restart of business operation.
In order to follow the retail-to-go guidelines, the following must be followed:
- All payments should be done over the phone or internet, if possible, and contact should be minimized if remote payment is not available. Purchased items should be delivered by the employee to the backseat or trunk of the customer’s vehicle whenever possible to minimize physical contact with the customer
- Employees must wash or sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer, and whenever possible, must disinfect any item that came into contact with the customer
- They urge all employees to take common-sense health precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol to stay healthy
