Training in the Heartland to be a respiratory therapist

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As respiratory therapists fight the coronavirus, some future respiratory therapists are learning what it takes to be on the front lines.
“We’re doing it before we graduate. Instead of hearing about it or talking about it, we’re doing it," said Pete Darnell, the Respiratory Therapy Program director at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.
“It’s an amazing experience to be there to see life born, to help somebody pass away, to intervene to keep somebody alive,” he said.
It’s a 21-month program at the CTC and, according to Darnell, the clinical, hands-on experience prepares students for what they’re facing right now.
“Our teachers have drilled our heads with some very important information,” said Kris Russell, a RT student at the CTC.
Russell is one of Darnell’s current students. She works at Missouri Delta Hospital and said her profession’s just as important now as ever.
“COVID-19 patients really need excessive care, and they really are some pretty hard patients to work with because of how fast they decline," said Russell.
Darnell said it’s hard to emotionally prepare students for what they’ll experience as an RT.
“Everything you can do and what you know and what you’ve been trained and to see so much death at your hands because there’s nothing you can do, it’s emotionally draining and traumatizing really," said Darnell.
But after more than 20 years as an active RT, Darnell said it’s amazing to see his students save lives.
“Instead of being on the front lines now, I’m here teaching and getting my joy from their success,” he said.
“You fight for that patient like it’s for family member," said Russell.
The CTC donated ventilators from its lab to Saint Francis Healthcare System to help the coronavirus fight there.
