Sunny but breezy this afternoon. Big warm up starts tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying a sunny mild afternoon with temperatures warming into the 60s. It will be breezy with winds gusting up to 30MPH at times. Highs will reach the middle 60s north to lower 70s southwest.
Tonight we will see clear skies and lighter winds. This will allow for temperatures to fall after sunset. Evening readings will fall through the 50s. Lows by tomorrow morning will be in the lower to middle 40s.
Friday will be sunny and warmer. Winds will be lighter as well. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s.
This weekend will be much warmer with highs reaching the lower to middle 80s. There will be a chance of storms on Sunday.
