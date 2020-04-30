Southern Seven Health Department reports 4 new recovered cases of COVID-19

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting four newly recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
One is from Union County, one is from Alexander County, and the other two are from Pulaski County.
Currently, there are 20 residents who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Southern Seven confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Southern Seven Health Department will report on the number of confirmed positive cases as more cases appear.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 45 cases and no deaths.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.