Southern Ill. first responders hold parade for a toddler battling cancer

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Most children love fire trucks, police cars and loud cars.
A parade with all these was three-year-old Grant Hock’s dream.
Karah Hock’s son is battling cancer. She wanted to do what she could for her loved one.
“We can’t thank everybody enough for coming out and showing their love and support for my son,” Hock said.
Hock reached out to Captain Derek Sailliez through a simple Facebook message. So, Sailliez had 72 hours to prepare a parade of a lifetime.
“We sent out literally two messages to a couple of friends that have friends, that have more friends and less than 72 hours later we have what you saw here today," Sailliez said.
Departments across southern Illinois showed up, from Mt. Vernon to Metropolis.
“Conservatively, I’m guessing about 500 apparatus between police, fire, EMS, air medical, tow trucks," he said. "We had two motorcycle groups, we had a Jeep 618, we had a race car group come out.”
“I knew in southern Illinois everybody comes together at times, but I had no idea....this is incredible," Hock said.
Hock was amazed at the turnout. She said, “just blown away...thank you, thank you to everybody.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.