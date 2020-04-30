Perry County Health Department reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department has been notified of three newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
This brings the total positive cases in Perry County, Ill. to 23.
The Perry County Health Department is currently monitoring this situation along with the Illinois Department of Public Health, both local hospitals in Perry County and local emergency management authorities.
The patients are in quarantine and working with the Perry County Health Department.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.