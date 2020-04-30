2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Williamson Co., Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department announced on Thursday, April 30 there are two new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County, Illinois.
According to the health department, a man in his 40s likely contracted the virus in a healthcare setting and a woman in her 20s likely contracted the virus from community spread.
Both patients are in isolation at home.
Currently, 32 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Williamson County and 13 have recovered.
