6 new COVID-19 cases reported at Southeast Correctional Center

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An additional six inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Mo.
According to the Mississippi County Health Department, the new positive cases are from five inmates being retested for COVID-19 and two more inconclusive results being tested again.
The health department said all of the new positive cases came from the same prison wing.
Two inmates from another wing were also tested. Their results have come back negative.
Currently, a total of 29 inmates that have tested positive for the virus at the prison.
