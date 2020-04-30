2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson Co., Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Health Department in southern Illinois announced two new COVID-19 cases in the county on Thursday, April 30.
The patients are woman in her 40s and a woman in her 50s. Both women are in isolation.
The health department reports there have been 87 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County, including 11 deaths and 41 patients released from isolation.
Approximately 523 individuals have tested negative for the virus in Jefferson County.
