2,253 new COVID-19 cases, 92 deaths reported in Ill.

April 30, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT - Updated April 30 at 10:57 AM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,253 new COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths in Illinois, on Wednesday, April 29.

Currently, 50,355 individuals haves tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 2,215 deaths.

The only county in southern Illinois with no reports of a COVID-19 case is Pope.

Approximately 256,667 people have been tested for the virus in the state.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,478 COVID-19 tests.

Governor JB Pritzker will have a COVID-19 briefing on the state’s response to the crisis at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.

