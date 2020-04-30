2,253 new COVID-19 cases, 92 deaths reported in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,253 new COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths in Illinois, on Wednesday, April 29.
Currently, 50,355 individuals haves tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 2,215 deaths.
The only county in southern Illinois with no reports of a COVID-19 case is Pope.
Approximately 256,667 people have been tested for the virus in the state.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,478 COVID-19 tests.
Governor JB Pritzker will have a COVID-19 briefing on the state’s response to the crisis at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.
