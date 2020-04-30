More than 300 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Tenn.

April 30, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT - Updated April 30 at 9:35 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced 314 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths and 219 recoveries in the state on Wednesday, April 29.

Currently, there are 10,366 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 195 deaths and 5,140 recoveries in the state.

So far, 1,013 have been hospitalized with the virus in Tennessee. Approximately 132 individuals were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Approximately 168,549 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Tennessee.

Governor Bill Lee is not expected to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Thursday.

On Facebook, Gov. Lee announced he will be joining President Trump at the White House for a 3 p.m. briefing on protecting American seniors.

Today, I will be joining President Donald J. Trump at The White House for a 3 PM CDT/4 PM EDT briefing on protecting America’s seniors. Tune in here: whitehouse.gov/live/

Posted by Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday, April 30, 2020

