More than 300 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced 314 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths and 219 recoveries in the state on Wednesday, April 29.
Currently, there are 10,366 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 195 deaths and 5,140 recoveries in the state.
So far, 1,013 have been hospitalized with the virus in Tennessee. Approximately 132 individuals were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Approximately 168,549 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Tennessee.
Governor Bill Lee is not expected to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Thursday.
On Facebook, Gov. Lee announced he will be joining President Trump at the White House for a 3 p.m. briefing on protecting American seniors.
