Mo. Dept. of Conservation facilities to remain temporarily closed

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation says its facilities will remain temporarily closed until a reopening plan is in place.
The Department said it is working on its transition plan to safely reopen facilities, including nature centers and staffed shooting ranges, to ensure social-distancing requirements and infection-prevention measures are in place before opening.
The facilities will remain temporarily closed to visitors during the transition phase.
According to MDC, many of these facilities see a high volume of visitors of varying ages during peak seasons, especially spring and summer.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced earlier in the week the first phase of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan, which outlined how the state will gradually start to reopen economic and social activity starting on Monday, May 4.
“With the state opening back up May 4, we have an MDC team working on the transition plan for MDC facilities to reopen while keeping visitors and staff safe,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “We do not have a date set for reopening at this time, but we are working hard to make this happen with safety at the forefront.”
MDC temporarily closed its regional offices, Department headquarters in Jefferson City, staffed shooting ranges, nature centers, visitor centers and educational centers around the state to the public in March.
While closed to the public, offices have continued to be staffed. Visitors with official business can notify the office to gain access.
MDC extended the cancellation of its programs and events through May 31, including hunter education classes, nature center programs and events, shooting range programs and events and landowner workshops.
Conservation areas, nature center trails and boat accesses remain open to the public. Hunting, fishing and trapping seasons continue as scheduled.
The James Foundation will reopen Maramec Spring Park to a limited number of visitors (maximum of 250 people at one time) on May 4. There will be no admission to enter the park, daily trout tags are currently waived until May 16 and the campground and bathrooms will be open while the store, playgrounds, pavilions, museum, cleaning station and cafe will remain closed.
Daily trout tags, along with a fishing permit, unless exempt, will be required beginning on March 16 for fishing at all four trout parks: Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, Montauk State Park near Licking, Roaring River State Park near Cassville and Maramec Spring Park near St. James.
Daily trout tags at Bennett Spring State Park, Montauk State Park and Roaring River State Park are $4 for adults and $3 for those 15 years of age or younger. The daily limit at those parks remains at four trout per day.
The pilot program at Maramec Spring Park remains in effect. The daily trout tag is $5 for adults and $3 for anglers 15 years of age and younger. The daily limit at this park is five trout per day.
According to MDC, hatchery staff will resume stocking the parks on May 15. State parks will start to reopen retail operations in parks leading up to May 16.
MDC advised people to make outdoor activities as safe and enjoyable as possible.
- If you have been sick in the last two weeks, please stay home for your health and the safety of others.
- Travel in a small group of 10 people or fewer.
- If a conservation area looks crowded or an area parking lot is full, please do not stop and find another less-crowded location.
- Keep a proper physical distance of at least six feet while visiting areas and especially on trails.
- Avoid popular spots where people congregate, such as scenic overlooks, fishing docks, etc.
- Pack water, soap and/or hand sanitizer.
