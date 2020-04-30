$8M granted to St. Louis, southern Ill. airports

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Department of Transportation awarded more than $8 million in grants to two Illinois airports.
Both MidAmerica Airport and Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois will receive economic relief grants through the CARES Act.
MidAmerica will receive $3,658,446 through the CARES Act, $3 million through the Airport Improvement Program and $333,333 AIP federal share through the CARES Act.
Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois will receive $1,133,703 through the CARES Act.
“Our local airports are a crucial piece of our nation’s infrastructure and help connect our region with the rest of the United States,” Representative Mike Bost said. “These funds will not only help sustain these airports during this pandemic, but they will also support the expansion of the terminal at MidAmerica and help support jobs for the Southern Illinoisans who are working on this project.”
The money will help the airport achieve its long-term development objectives.
