Looking To Be A Beautiful Day!

Clouds lingering this morning but will gradually clear from Missouri to Kentucky and Tennessee. Mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures ranging from the low 60s to 70 degrees. Winds gusts will be between 25-30mph.
The sunny and dry trend will luckily continue through the first half of the weekend! Summer like temperatures back in the low 80s by Saturday.
Stronger storms may be in the forecast for Sunday with more storms starting off early next week.
-Lisa
