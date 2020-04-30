Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Kansas City, St. Louis County town move up reopening dates
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s largest city will reopen with significant restrictions next week, as jurisdictions in even the state’s two urban areas begin to move away from stay-at-home orders spurred by the coronavirus. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on Wednesday announced that starting May 6, some “nonessential” businesses may resume with limits on crowd sizes and, in some cases, requirements that contact information of those in attendance be recorded. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order ends Sunday, but Kansas City, Jackson County, St. Louis and St. Louis County previously announced plans to extend their orders through at least mid-May.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-ENTERPRISE LAYOFFS
Enterprise rental company lays off more than 2,000 employees
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Rental car company Enterprise Holdings has laid off more than 2,000 employees, including making some previously announced furloughs permanent. In letters to the state, Enterprise said the layoffs were caused by a dramatic downturn in business caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Enterprise had previously announced plans to lay off some workers but had not disclosed the number of affected employees. Some layoffs began in late March but others will become official on Thursday. The company said the layoffs would be spread through nearly every category of employee and in several Enterprise locations, including its headquarters in Clayton,
GIRL STRUCK-PATROL VEHICLE
St. Louis County officer charged in death of girl hit by car
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County officer who struck and killed a 12-year-old girl with his patrol vehicle has been charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Garden on Wednesday charged officer Preston Marquart in the death of Akeelah Jackson. The girl was hit Oct. 14 while crossing a street in St. Louis and died several weeks later. Marquart's lawyer and the St. Louis Police Association said a police investigation determined no charges were warranted and accused Gardner of pursuing a political agenda. Authorities said Marquart had been pursuing a suspicious car and was not using his lights or sirens when he hit Akeelah.
COLUMBIA KILLING-SENTENCE
Man sentenced in murder of man who shot Columbia activist
An Illinois man who fatally shot a man who killed a Columbia community activist has been sentenced to 17 years in prison. Laron Nesbitt, of Calumet City, Illinois, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. He was accused of killing Deonte Gainwell in January 2019. Gainwell shot and killed activist Ahmonta Harris in November 2018. Prosecutors said they would not have charged Gainwell in that shooting because it occurred while Harris was breaking into Gainwell's home. Before his death, Harris frequently attended community meetings to urge young people to stay away from violence.
FATAL POLICE SHOOTING-SIKESTON
Man fatally shot by police in southeast Missouri
SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man died after being shot by police during a confrontation. Sikeston authorities say officers responding to a call about shots being fired early Wednesday found a 49-year-old man who had been shot several times. Jim McMillen, director of Sikeston's public safety department, says the man told officers his son shot him and then fled. McMillen says when the suspect returned to the scene, he ignored officers' commands and asked officers to shoot him. McMillen says the situation escalated and officers shot the man. Three officers were placed on administrative leave, which is routine in such shootings.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE MISINFORMATION
Groups sow doubt about COVID vaccine before one even exists
NEW YORK (AP) — Public health experts say a vaccine may be the best chance of stopping the coronavirus. Yet even though it could be months or years before a working vaccine is ready, groups that have spread misinformation about immunizations in the past are raising doubts. Some claim vaccine trials will be dangerously rushed; others say better treatments are being ignored to enrich vaccine makers. Then there are more far-reaching claims that Microsoft founder Bill Gates plans to use a vaccine to inject microchips into people or reduce the world's population. Experts say such claims could prove lethal if they undermine support for vaccines.
JAIL SEX ASSAULT INVESTIGATION
Clay County deputy accused of sexually assaulting inmate
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in suburban Kansas City say a Clay County Jail deputy has been placed on leave after being accused of sexually assaulting a man being held on charges in the jail. The Kansas City Star reports that the inmate was taken to a hospital Saturday after accusing the deputy of rape and later returned to the jail, where he's being held in a restricted area. Clay County Sheriff's spokesman, Capt. Will Akin, says an investigation into the allegations has been launched, and the alleged victim will be moved to another jail while he awaits trial on charges of burglary and first-degree sexual abuse. Akin declined to release the accused deputy's name.
AP-US-MISSOURI-BOAT-ACCIDENT
Coast Guard, Ripley Entertainment criticized in boat crash
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — National federal safety regulators say actions by the owners of a tourist boat that sank in Missouri in 2018 and the U.S. Coast Guard contributed to the tragedy that killed 17 people. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday if the Coast Guard had followed recommendations for fixing small passenger boats that it has pushed for 18 years, the duck boat likely would not have sunk. The Coast Guard said last week it will recommend that canopies and side curtains be removed from amphibious tour vehicles known as stretch duck boats like the one that sank at Table Rock Lake.