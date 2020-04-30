Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-GOVERNOR'S-COMPANIES-LAWSUIT
W. Virginia gov's coal companies to appeal lawsuit rulings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An appeal is planned in rulings against coal companies owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in a lawsuit that accused them of defaulting on a mining contract. Attorney Richard Getty says the appeal on behalf of James C. Justice Cos. Inc. and subsidiary Kentucky Fuel Corp. will be filed with a federal appeals court in Cincinnati. In September, a federal judge in Kentucky ordered the companies to pay $35 million to New London Tobacco Market and Five Mile Energy. The lawsuit accused the Justice companies of failing to pay mining royalty payments and retainer fees. Last week, Justice’s companies also were ordered to pay more than $1 million in legal fees and expenses along with $10,000 in sanctions.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Air National Guard to honor coronavirus response efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Air National Guard plans to honor health care workers and first responders by performing a flyover across much of the state. A statement from the agency says pilots will present a two-ship C-130 flyover on Friday that begins in Louisville. It will travel to Frankfort, Lexington, Pikeville, Bowling Green and Owensboro before heading back to Louisville. The statement says the demonstration is part of a nationwide salute to those supporting coronavirus response efforts. Officials say it is intended to lift morale at a time when many are suffering health and economic impacts.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOTTERY SALES
Official: Kentucky Mega Millions, Powerball sales down 50%
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Lottery tickets in Kentucky have taken a nosedive amid the coronavirus pandemic. Chip Polston, the state lottery’s vice president of communications, told told WLEX-TV that Kentucky’s Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots sales are down 50%, or nearly $9.2 million, compared to the same period last year. Polston says Kentucky Lottery would still honor the commitment it made to send thousands of students to college through its proceeds despite the sales drop. He says 126,000 Kentucky students were given more than $250 million from the organization for their college expenses last year.
COLLEGE ATTAINMENT
Kentucky posts upswing in undergraduate degrees, credentials
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new report says the combined number of undergraduate degrees and credentials awarded in Kentucky rose by 3.5% in the 2018-2019 academic year. The state Council on Postsecondary Education says the increase moved Kentucky closer to its educational attainment goals. The council's report says nearly 47% of Kentucky adults now have a postsecondary credential. That's up from 42.5% in 2014. Growth in yearly credentials conferred keeps Kentucky on track to meet CPE’s long-term goal. The goal is for 60% of the working-age population to have earned a postsecondary degree or credential by 2030.
JUSTICE GRANT APPLICATIONS
Applications available for federal justice grant
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say applications are now available for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. The federal grant program provides seed money to the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, which then awards funding to state and local law enforcement to aid efforts to reduce crime and violence. Officials said grant money can be used in multiple ways by state and local government agencies and nonprofit entities, including to hire staff, purchase equipment and supplies, and conduct training. More information and applications can be found on the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet webpage. Applications became available Tuesday and are due by May 27.
POLICE SHOOTING-JEFFERSONVILLE
Indiana trooper fatally shoots man during traffic stop
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana State Police trooper fatally shot a southern Indiana man early Wednesday during an exchange of gunfire following a traffic stop. State police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls says 27-year-old Malcolm Xavier Ray Williams of Clarksville,died at an area hospital after being shot just before 1 a.m. in Jeffersonville. Williams had been a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for having no taillights on. Huls says while the trooper talked to Williams, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired at the trooper, who returned fire. It wasn’t clear what led Williams to shoot. The trooper hasn’t been identified.