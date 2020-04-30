Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Prison infections up with early release announcement coming
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Worried relatives are demanding that Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly release some prison inmates early to allow for better social distancing amid a coronavirus outbreak at one state facility. New numbers released Wednesday show 75 staff at the Lansing Correction Facility have tested positive, 18% of the prison’s workforce. Fifteen of them have recovered and returned to work. Another 79 inmates have tested positive, and two have died. Three inmates from a work-release facility in Wichita were moved to Lansing after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
VOTING RIGHTS-KANSAS
Court: Kansas can't require voters to show citizenship proof
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has ruled that a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote is unconstitutional. The ruling Wednesday by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals panel upholds a judge’s injunction that had banned its use. The panel found in two consolidated appeals challenging the Kansas statute that the state law violates the Equal Protection Clause and the National Voter Registration Act. The panel upheld the permanent injunction that U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson had imposed prohibiting enforcement of the requirement. The legal fight has drawn national attention as Republicans pursue voter ID laws aimed at preventing in-person voter fraud.
TOPEKA HOMICIDE
Police investigating overnight shooting death in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka are investigating the overnight shooting death of man near the city's Freedom Valley Park. Police say in a news release that officers were called to the area around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a 911 call reporting gunshots. Arriving officers found a person suffering from critical injuries who died at the scene. On Wednesday morning, police identified the victim as 37-year-old Mark Edwards, of Topeka. No arrests had been reported by Wednesday morning, and police were asking the public for any information on the fatal shooting.
FATAL CRASH-WICHITA
Crash kills longtime Wichita radio personality Don Hall
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Longtime Wichita radio host and Wichita State University basketball announcer Don Hall has died in a crash at a busy Wichita intersection. Hall's employer, Entercom Communications, shared the news of his death Wednesday with employees in an email. The 70-year-old Hall was a morning show co-host at KEYN Radio in Wichita, and according to the station, had worked for more than 45 years in radio in Kansas. Police say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m., when a driver ran a red light and hit Hall's vehicle. Hall died at the scene, and police arrested 42-year-old Ray Watkins on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police believe Watkins was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE MISINFORMATION
Groups sow doubt about COVID vaccine before one even exists
NEW YORK (AP) — Public health experts say a vaccine may be the best chance of stopping the coronavirus. Yet even though it could be months or years before a working vaccine is ready, groups that have spread misinformation about immunizations in the past are raising doubts. Some claim vaccine trials will be dangerously rushed; others say better treatments are being ignored to enrich vaccine makers. Then there are more far-reaching claims that Microsoft founder Bill Gates plans to use a vaccine to inject microchips into people or reduce the world's population. Experts say such claims could prove lethal if they undermine support for vaccines.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
University offers coronavirus tests; reopening plan unveiled
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University has launched coronavirus testing for students, faculty and staff as confirmed cases in Kansas rose by 4.9% on Tuesday to nearly 3,500. Kansas State said Tuesday that it can test up to 270 people a day and is providing testing for students, faculty or staff who show coronavirus symptoms or who have been in contact with an infected person. Meanwhile, Senate President Susan Wagle unveiled a proposal for reopening the state’s economy by allowing most businesses to operate at half capacity. Such decisions rest with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Wagle is a Wichita Republican and frequent Kelly critic.
FAILING TORNADO SIRENS
Central Kansas town mayor says tornado sirens unreliable
NICKERSON, Kan. (AP) — In the heart of Kansas and tornado country, officials in the town of Nickerson say they're facing the danger of an unreliable tornado siren system. Newly-elected Nickerson Mayor Peggy Ruebke tells Wichita station KSN that the sirens didn't sound when the town last had a tornado threat last year. Ruebke says the county volunteer fire department is in charge of sounding the sirens in town and that they have had some problems and malfunctions with the system. Fixing or replacing the aging siren system could cost thousands of dollars. Ruebke says the city plans to address the issue at its May council meeting.
WICHITA HOMICIDE
Woman charged in deadly shooting of her boyfriend in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A woman has been charged in the deadly shooting of her boyfriend. KAKE-TV reports that 36-year-old Bobbie Williams is charged with second-degree murder in the April 23 death of Blake Mayes. She, along with 51-year-old acquaintance William Moore, also are charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Both made first appearances Tuesday. Police investigators say the shooting happened after a disturbance occurred between Mayes, Williams and another acquaintance. Police arrested Moore in Wichita and Williams in the Topeka area over the weekend. They are still trying to find the second acquaintance.