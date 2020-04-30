Jackson County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 2 deaths, 14 new positive cases of COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported two deaths and 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday, April 30.
A man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s passed away. The health department said they were previously confirmed as having COVID-19.
The 14 new positive cases include:
- Females - one pre-teen/teen, two in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s and two in their 50s
- Males - one infant, two in their 30s, one in his 40s and one in his 60s
According to the health department, all of the new cases are believed to have acquired the virus through either local contact with known cases or through transmission in the community. They are all being placed in isolation.
The health department said most of the Jackson County residents who have tested positive within the past week are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside the county.
As of Thursday, April 30, the total number of deaths is nine in the county and the total number of positive cases is 112. The health department said 38 of those positive cases have been released from isolation.
