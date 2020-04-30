Housing authorities throughout Ky. to receive $12M from CARES Act

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Housing authorities in more than 100 Kentucky communities will receive a total of $12,596,159 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The federal funding was made available by the CARES Act. It will be used by the Kentucky Housing Authorities to support prevention and preparation services for their residents, for responding to the coronavirus pandemic in public housing, and supporting the health and safety of assisted individuals and families across the Commonwealth.
Some western Kentucky housing authorities receiving money include:
- Housing Authority of Paducah - $328,255
- Housing Authority of Lyon County - $22,282
- Housing Authority of Murray - $43,614
- Housing Authority of Hickman - $50,724
- Housing Authority of Mayfield - $119,370
- Housing Authority of Fulton - $88,808
“The coronavirus is a health and economic crisis that is impacting every Kentuckian. I’m proud that my CARES Act is delivering vital funds to help the most vulnerable in communities across Kentucky,” said Senator Mitch McConnell. “I’m grateful to the dedicated individuals and organizations who serve those in need, especially during these challenges times. Kentuckians are stepping up to help their neighbors, and I continue to be inspired by their service. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll continue to support their work in the Senate.”
Lisa A. Beran, interim executive director for the Kentucky Housing Corporation, said many people they serve lost their jobs and are worried they may also lose their homes.
She said this funding will help ease that worry.
In addition to this funding, Kentucky has, so far, received more than $3 billion to address urban housing, transportation, health care, education and economic development priorities.
