Housing authorities throughout Ky. to receive $12M from CARES Act

“The coronavirus is a health and economic crisis that is impacting every Kentuckian. I’m proud that my CARES Act is delivering vital funds to help the most vulnerable in communities across Kentucky,” said Senator Mitch McConnell. “I’m grateful to the dedicated individuals and organizations who serve those in need, especially during these challenges times. Kentuckians are stepping up to help their neighbors, and I continue to be inspired by their service. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll continue to support their work in the Senate.”