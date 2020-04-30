Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

YORK, S.C. (AP) — An incident reports states that a sheriff's deputy in South Carolina drew his gun on Kansas City cornerback Bashaud Breeland as the NFL player continually resisted arrest after he was seen smoking marijuana in a parked car. Breeland was arrested Tuesday in York, South Carolina and faces five charges. He was released on $2,362.50 bond after spending about 10 hours in jail. The report states the York County deputy took out his taser before Breeland pushed the deputy and got into his car at a gas station. When the deputy could not see Breeland's hands, he took out his weapon as the player put his hands in the air. Breeland was eventually handcuffed.