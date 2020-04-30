Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon women’s basketball star Sabrina Ionescu and Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee shared the Sullivan Award on Wednesday night as the country’s top amateur athlete. They are the third co-winners in the 90-year history of the Amateur Athletic Union award, following Coco Miller and Kelly Miller in 1999 and Keenan Reynolds and Breanna Stewart in 2005. The award ceremony was done remotely and streamed on Facebook. The scheduled ceremony at the New York Athletic Club was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
YORK, S.C. (AP) — An incident reports states that a sheriff's deputy in South Carolina drew his gun on Kansas City cornerback Bashaud Breeland as the NFL player continually resisted arrest after he was seen smoking marijuana in a parked car. Breeland was arrested Tuesday in York, South Carolina and faces five charges. He was released on $2,362.50 bond after spending about 10 hours in jail. The report states the York County deputy took out his taser before Breeland pushed the deputy and got into his car at a gas station. When the deputy could not see Breeland's hands, he took out his weapon as the player put his hands in the air. Breeland was eventually handcuffed.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor, football coach Chris Klieman and basketball coach Bruce Weber have agreed to salary reductions along with every athletic department employee making more than $100,000 annually. The cuts are meant to help deal with a budget crunch brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Taylor said in a statement that the salary reductions will begin with the new fiscal year starting July 1. Klieman and Weber agreed to 13% reductions, employees who make more than $150,000 will have 10% cuts and those making more than $100,000 will have 5% cuts.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton forward Damien Jefferson has declared for the NBA draft. He becomes the third player for the Bluejays to explore the possibility of turning professional. He has the option to return to school for his final season of eligibility after going through the evaluation process by league executives. He started 29 games in his junior season and averaged 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. He shot 59.9 percent in Big East games to rank fourth in the conference. Teammates Ty-Shon Alexander and Denzel Mahoney also declared. Alexander has said he intends to remain in the draft, while Mahoney is undecided.
UNDATED (AP) — Several Major League Baseball teams have announced ticket refund policies for games not played through May because of the virus outbreak. The Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox are offering a bonus credit to fans who want to apply what they've already paid to future games. Spring training was suspended on March 12 and the regular season was delayed from its scheduled March 26 start because of the new coronavirus pandemic. A revised schedule has not been announced. MLB is exploring many options to play this year if it’s deemed safe.