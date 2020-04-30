Graves County Health department reports 136 COVID-19 cases in the county

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Health Department is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in Graves County.
This brings the total to 136.
“Every day is filled with choices. We all have to be determined to make the best choice every time.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“As our businesses begin to open, let’s not endanger the workers by not social distancing.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
