Gov. Beshear announces dates for businesses to restart in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Some businesses in Kentucky have been given the green light to reopen in May.
On Wednesday, April 29., Gov. Andy Beshear laid out a timeline for a Phase 1 plan to reopen select businesses and activities.
On May 11 manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships and professional services can open at 50 percent capacity. Pet grooming and boarding services will also be allowed to open. Horse racing venues can reopen, but without spectators.
Retail businesses and houses of worship can reopen on May 20. In-person services will be allowed at houses of worship at a reduced capacity if social distancing, cleaning, sanitation and other accommodations are followed.
On May 25, social gatherings of no more than 10 people will be allowed.
Barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services can also reopen on May 25.
Not all industries or activities have been given a date to reopen.
Gov. Beshear said restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, campgrounds, youth sports, summer camps, day cares (except for essential health care workers) and public pools are not ready to reopen.
Youth sports could be allowed in June or early July.
On Wednesday, Beshear announced there are 184 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and 10 new deaths.
Currently, 4,539 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 235 deaths and 1,668 recoveries.
Gov. Beshear is scheduled to give an update on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 on Thursday, April 30 at 4 p.m.
