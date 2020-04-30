First Alert: Beautiful Spring day

(KFVS) - The last day of April is starting off cloudy, but the skies will gradually clear for a beautiful day.
Today will be mostly sunny with high temperatures ranging form the low 60s to 70.
It will also be breezy with wind gusts between 25 to 30 mph.
Sunny and dry conditions continue through the first half of the weekend.
By Saturday temperatures will be summer-like with highs in the low 80s.
There is a chance for strong storms on Sunday, with more storms early next week.
