COVID-19 testing increases in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to Governor Mike Parson, COVID-19 capacity in Missouri continues to increase.
Approximately 50,000 tests can be performed in Missouri each week if needed.
Testing in Missouri is being done by the State Public Health Laboratory, at least 15 private national and in-state labs and at many health care institutions.
Due to the increased access for COVID-19 testing, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) expanded its testing criteria last week to allow more groups of people to be tested.
There are more than 125 sample collection sites located throughout the state and more drive-through testing events.
Gov. Parson said rapid point-of-care testing devices from Abbott have also been deployed throughout the state.
“Community sampling” is also being conducted in specific counties. “Community sampling” is where both symptomatic and asymptomatic people are tested to potentially identify those who unknowingly have COVID-19 and isolate individual before they can spread the virus.
So far, approximately 77,037 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Missouri.
On Wednesday, April 29, DHSS reported there are 122 new COVID-19 cases in Missouri and four deaths.
Currently, 7,425 individuals have tested positive for the virus, including 318 deaths in the state.
Gov. Parson will give an update on Missouri’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.