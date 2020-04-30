Checking in with Isabelle Hanson

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Isabelle Hanson is a reporter and weekend anchor at KFVS12.
As a precaution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Isabelle and other KFVS employees are working from home. We asked her a few questions about the change.
What have your days been like?
Working from home has been an adjustment, but honestly my workload and responsibilities haven’t changed; I’ve just found different ways to get things done and have a sweet, furry friend as my co-worker.
In the morning I email my story pitches to the KFVS12 management team instead of having an in-person morning meeting. As you’ve probably noticed, most of our team isn’t live from the studio. We’ve greatly limited the amount of people in the news station during this time.
Once I’m assigned a story, I set-up interviews and discuss with the people I’m interviewing if they’d like to meet in person and keep our distance or meet virtually for a video chat interview. I’ve done a mix of both in person and virtual interviews, and it really depends on each person’s and story’s circumstances. Then, I write and edit my story from home for the evening newscast.
Fun fact - since I don’t have an audio booth at home, I bury myself in my sweaters in my closet, and it works the same!
As reporters we’re used to things changing in an instant, and we need to be flexible and adaptable, so we’ve been unknowingly preparing for this time of change.
You’re reporting during the week and anchoring on the weekends, what’s your home setup like?
I’ve turned my kitchen island into my workspace. Before the pandemic, I left my camera gear, camera battery charger and computer at work. It’s home with me now, so I keep it in the corner of my room and take out what I need during work hours. I try to put all my work equipment away and out of sight when I’m off the clock to maintain some work-life balance, which is harder these days when my main living space is where I also work.
How has anchoring from the studio changed? Do you still get out in the field? What’s that like?
Every weekend when I’m in the studio to anchor I wipe or spray disinfectant on the anchor desk, the iPad, the buttons I touch and the microphone before and after the newscast. It’s important to me to be a good “newsroom citizen” and leave the space cleaner than I found it. I anchor the weekend Breakfast Show by myself, so I do not need to worry about keeping my distance from another person on the anchor desk.
Brian Alworth is the meteorologist for the newscast, and we’ve adjusted a few of our positions on the set so we aren’t at a desk together and keep more than six feet distance.
Laura Wibbenmeyer covered the weather from her home one weekend, so I was all alone in the studio! It was weird not having anyone to talk to during commercial breaks, but thanks to technology, the show went on without an issue.
I still do get out in the field to take video footage or conduct a socially distanced interview but not for every story. I take disinfectant spray and clean the microphone immediately before and after it’s used. In several situations I’ve worn a face mask, a recommendation from the CDC.
Do you have any tips for people working from home?
While I’m no pro at working from home, my best advice is to keep your workspace separate from where you relax and unwind. That’s easier said than done, especially living in an apartment with little space. I find if I put my computer away when I’m done with work for the day, it keeps work and “play” separate, so I still have some structure and balance in my life.
Also, I’ve loved going for walks outside (of course keeping my distance from others) now that the temperature’s warming up. I realized some days I don’t leave my house, because my interviews were virtual, and I don’t go into the news station right now. Getting fresh air and moving more than the 12 feet from my “desk” space to my couch keeps me feeling refreshed.
When can people watch you? Where can they follow you on social media?
Catch me reporting during the evening newscasts, Heartland News at 5 and 6, on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. On Saturdays and Sundays, you’ll see me anchoring The Breakfast Show starting at 6 o’clock in the morning. My Facebook page is “Isabelle Hanson KFVS” and I’m @IHansonKFVS on Twitter. Please feel free to reach out with any questions, thoughts, or story ideas! I’d love to hear from you.
