Cape Riverfront Market to open as drive-thru only at new temporary location

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Riverfront Market will open for the season on Saturday, May 2 at 8 a.m.
Due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus, organizers are turning the large social event into a socially distant event.
The Riverfront Market will kick off in the parking lot of Century Casino and will be drive-thru only.
For at least the month of May, you will not get out of your car to make purchases. This also means there will be no live music, no demonstrations, and no outdoor sitting.
Organizers said the market is opening with one main goal.
“It’s grown into this event that people love so much but really the focus is for the time being during this extreme time of uncertainty, is just we’re an outlet for people to come get those products safely that they need and also we’re Just trying to give our vendors the opportunity to stay in business and continue with their lively hood,” Emily Vines said, the events coordinator for Old Town Cape.
Vines said she is grateful to be able to host the market at a time when the community deems it essential.
"It really is all about community and that support system," Vines said.
Customers should plan on entering the market at the main entrance of the casino and volunteers will navigate them through the parking lot.
CLICK HERE for a map of the drive-thru event.
A total of 29 vendors will be set up in seven different locations, featuring produce, succulents, prepared foods, homemade soaps, baked goods, and more.
Vines encourages people to have an idea of what they are going to purchase before they get there.
Some vendors are also taking pre-orders.
CLICK HERE for a list of vendors.
Customers are highly encouraged to order ahead of time if purchasing items.
