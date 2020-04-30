Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation reopening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is currently having open signups for summer sports, which raises concerns about social distancing.
“It’s important for parks and recreation and things of that nature to be back to let people know it’s going to be okay again," said Scott Williams, who is the recreation manager at Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation.
He encouraged the public to sign up early for summer activities.
“What a lot of people don’t understand is we need to know who’s planning on coming back. So we can plan those teams and be ready to go when we do open in June with leagues again.”
In a two-phase process, he hoped the summer programs will return to normal.
“So we are looking at starting phase 1, Monday May 4th. And what we do is plan to open most of our facilities. From the golf course, our community center, to Sportsplexes, for general open play. With restrictions, with guidelines being followed by the CDC.”
For phase 2, Assistant Recreation Division Manager Kaed Horrell said they will open up the recreation leagues.
“Once we hit phase 2, we really look forward to at a lot of our programming opening back up."
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department also encouraged spectators to bring their own lawn chairs to events this summer and practice social distancing.
