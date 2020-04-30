Cape Girardeau Public Schools and The Heartland’s CW to launch educational TV show ‘Won’t You Be My Tiger?’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools and The Heartland’s CW (WQWQ) teamed up to provide educational programming to elementary school students in the area.
Won’t You Be My Tiger? will launch on Friday, May 1, and is scheduled to run weekday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. through the month of May.
Hosted by Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass, it will feature entertaining and educational activities.
The Heartland’s CW is available for free over the air on channel 12.2. It is also available on Spectrum channel 713 and channel 9 on DirecTV and Dish.
“Parents have been forced to juggle a number of duties, including stepping in to promote continued learning within their homes,” said Chris Conroy, vice president and general manager of KFVS/WQWQ. “As a television station, we are always looking for ways to support the community we serve. Providing families a little relief during this uncertain time is something we are very proud to do.”
Cape Girardeau Public Schools closed its doors on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, teachers in the district have been providing educational enrichment activities through a variety of channels including email, social media and phone calls.
However, Glass said families are asking for more.
“We are extremely thankful to KFVS12 for the opportunity to connect with our students and families on their sister station, WQWQ-TV, during the precautionary coronavirus closure,” he said. “Our hope is that families feel comfortable leaving their kids in front of the TV for an hour, knowing that our content will be educational and fun.”
