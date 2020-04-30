Big warming trend expected the next couple of days

After a chilly night tonight, temperatures will start a big warming trend as we head towards the weekend. Tonight under clear skies, temperatures will fall into the 40s. Lots of sunshine early Friday will help us warm up quickly. Highs on Friday afternoon will top out in the lower to mid 70s across most of the area. Even warmer weather pushes in Saturday. Highs will make it into the 80s on Saturday, but it will be a bit breezy too. Showers and thunderstorms will spread into the Heartland on Sunday. A couple storms could be strong.