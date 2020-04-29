Workers, shoppers recommended to wear cloth masks by May 11

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Governor Andy Beshear announced cloth face masks should be worn in public beginning May 11.
The recommendation is that everyone working for or visiting an essential business should be wearing a mask.
Masks should be worn when going to the grocery store, into any place of business or any place where social distancing of keeping at least six-feet apart might not be possible.
Gov. Beshear said people not wearing a mask will not be fined or arrested, but shoppers and workers need to protect themselves and others from spreading COVID-19.
Click here to see how to make a no-sew face mask.
On Tuesday, April 28, the Kentucky Department of Health announced there were 230 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the state.
Currently, a total of 4,375 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kentucky, including 225 deaths and at least 1,617 recoveries.
Gov. Beshear will give an update on Kentucky’s COVID-19 response on Wednesday, April 29 at 4 p.m.
